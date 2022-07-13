Advertise With Us
GOP to hold candidates rally Saturday in Sarasota

The Republican Party of Sarasota and manatee counties will hold a free candidate rally at Robarts Arena. The event is open to the public.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Republicans from across the Suncoast will gather July 16 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for a candidates rally, GOP leaders announced Wednesday.

Speakers at the rally, at Robarts Arena, include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, and State Sen and state GOP Chairman Joe Gruters.

Buchanan and Rubio are scheduled to speak.

Organizers say Gov. Ron DeSantis may be there but his schedule won’t be confirmed until later in the week.

Local GOP legislators, along with candidates for county commission, school board and city races are also expected to attend.

The doors open at 10 a.m.

