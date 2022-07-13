Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - Lychees of the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 1950, we were all going to get rich in the lychee business. The largest lychee farm in the world was right here on the Suncoast. What in the world is a lychee? We’re Discovering the Suncoast and the tropical fruit that nobody remembers.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

