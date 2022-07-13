Debate over parking garage on Holmes Beach heating up between the city and Manatee County

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The debate over parking on Holmes Beach is heating up between Manatee County and the island community. Some county officials pushing for a three story parking garage with hundreds of spaces at the public beach, saying it would help solve some of the parking and traffic issues.

“It’s tremendously frustrating, the line backs up into town,” said Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Chair of the Manatee County Commission. “And then people get out there, they drive by all these wide open streets with no parking signs. “Sort of like a plane circling the runway at the airport, they have no place to land, they just circle and circle.”

Over the last two years, the city has cut available parking spaces from around 2400 spaces to around 1300 spaces. That was because residents were complaining that beachgoers were being out of control. The city says a parking garage does not belong at the public beach or anywhere on Holmes Beach. They say there are zoning restrictions, and a garage would only add to the traffic headaches.

“The parking garage is going to totally make go away what Holmes Beach is,” said Pat Morton, a Holmes Beach commissioner. “It’s a small, nice, quiet resident beach area.”

Beachgoers and residents have mixed reaction over the proposed parking garage.

“No one likes to see their nice heritage go but it’s called progress, and all progress is not good, but it’s a trade off.”

Because of this debate, officials are saying county money for the city is being withheld. There’s hope on both sides that they can work together to come up with a solution everyone is happy with.

“We’ve come up with the idea of a water taxi but that idea was rejected, we’ve come up with an idea of a parking garage, the response is that they want to ban parking garages in the city as a whole,” said Van Ostenbridge. “It feels they’re just not working with us and they’re giving a very unwelcoming message to the rest of the county.”

“The county is trying to come in and tell us what we’re going to have to do with the beach parking,” said Morton. “They can’t control their growth, so everybody’s coming over here, we have no problem with the Manatee County people coming over here.”

The city commission will meet on July 20th. They will talk about banning this parking garage.

