Contest begins to name playground artworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Bay Park along Sarasota Bay has some larger-than-life avian residents at its center -- and the City of Sarasota is looking for help in naming them.

Opening in October, the Bay Park is looking for fun, unique names for the pair of Ibis that call The Bay’s new playground their home.

Submit your best ideas for the pair of Ibis and you just may win some great prizes -- including bragging rights to having named our new playground friends.

Submit your names here.

