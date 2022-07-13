Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Contest begins to name playground artworks

The City of Sarasota wants you to name the two giant ibis roosting at the Bay Park.
The City of Sarasota wants you to name the two giant ibis roosting at the Bay Park.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new Bay Park along Sarasota Bay has some larger-than-life avian residents at its center -- and the City of Sarasota is looking for help in naming them.

Opening in October, the Bay Park is looking for fun, unique names for the pair of Ibis that call The Bay’s new playground their home.

Submit your best ideas for the pair of Ibis and you just may win some great prizes -- including bragging rights to having named our new playground friends.

Submit your names here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Kathy Groob needed medical attention after being hit with a barb from a stingray in the water...
Worse than childbirth;” Lakewood Ranch woman suffers painful stingray sting
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune becomes first black person represented in Capitol’s Statuary Hall
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune becomes first black person represented in Capitol’s Statuary Hall
Shayla Pfolsgrof
Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen
Bramwell Tovey, the music director of the Sarasota Orchestra, has died, the orchestra announced...
Music director of Sarasota Orchestra succumbs to cancer