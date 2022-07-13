Advertise With Us
Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

Shayla Pfolsgrof
Shayla Pfolsgrof(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Shayla Pfolsgrof, 12, ran away from her foster home in the 6900 block of White Willow Court on July 3 and has not had contact with her foster family since. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue T-shirt, black leggings and tennis shoes.

It’s believed Shayla may have gone to stay with a member of her biological family. She has history of running away, and was found once before in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue East in Bradenton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

