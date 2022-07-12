Worse than childbirth;” Lakewood Ranch woman suffers painful stingray sting

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Kathy Groob and her family moved to Lakewood Ranch in August of 2021.

She says she is is getting used to navigating the heavy Suncoast road and foot traffic. One thing she did not anticipate that she would have master, is avoiding wildlife traffic.

Groob said, “I thought it was a crab bite, but it was not. The pain was excruciating, worse than childbirth, or worse than a broken ankle.” What felt like getting stabbed in her foot she says, was a sting from a stingray.

She was stung on July 2, after a swim on Longboat Key.

As she exited the water that day, she stepped on the animal in shallow water. “It didn’t mean to stab me, I stepped on it and didn’t know that I was stepping on it,” Groob said.

The stingray’s barb went right into Groob’s foot towards her heel. A small mark that caused enormous pain, prompting her to visit a nearby urgent care center.

Recognizing the injury, Groob’s doctor prescribed some antibiotics and oddly enough, hot water to treat the sting. “I didn’t know until they soaked it. Hot water, as hot as you can stand it, makes the pain go away,” she said.

Dr. Diana Krblich is a physician for Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers. She said the hot water treatment neutralizes the venom immediately. Groob said she soaked her foot for four hours until the pain diminished.

You don’t want to end up like Groob; Dr. Krblich says prevention is key.

It’s why the “Stingray Shuffle” is important when you enter or exit the water. When on the beach, before you make your way out, kick your feet around in shallow water. This creates a cloud of sand that lets stingrays know you are near them.

Dr. Krblich says the stingrays don’t like the sand cloud in the water and will swim away.

She has become an accidental expert on stingray sting prevention; at least once a month, she says, she treats one of these patients.

Stingray barbs pack a powerful punch with venom. It’s why Stephannie Kettle, who works for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, also endorses the Stingray Shuffle.

“Those barbs are a defense mechanism for stingrays. When they use them it is their way of protecting themselves. If you let them know you are there, you are less likely to get stung.”

As of Monday, Groob said she felt better. She is on the mend with a little foot swelling near her Achilles tendon.

It is important to note, if you notice any sudden pain or swelling after a swim or walk on the beach, seek immediate medical attention.

