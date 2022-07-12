Voter registration deadline approaching for Aug. 23 primary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The deadline to register to vote in Sarasota County’s primary election is fast approaching, officials say.

The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election, or to change party affiliation for that election, is Monday, July 25.

“New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by July 25, and may also be submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov before midnight on July 25,” Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

Requests for party changes must also be submitted on a signed Florida voter registration application or submitted electronically and received by the July 25 deadline.

Applications are available at all elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, at public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices. They also may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.

Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.

If you’re not sure about your status, go to SarasotaVotes.gov and click on the My Voter Status quick link to check your information.

Turner also reminds voters that Florida is a closed primary state, which means only registered Democrat and Republican voters may vote in their party’s primary. Voters who are registered with minor or no party affiliation may only vote in nonpartisan contests and universal primary contests, of which there are several on the August primary ballot.

In addition to the three nonpartisan school board races for seats 1, 4 and 5, there will be four universal primary contests for hospital board seats and one for State Senate District 22.

Additionally, registered voters who reside in the City of Sarasota will have the opportunity to vote in their nonpartisan city commission contest for at-large seats.

For more information or assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

