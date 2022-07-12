The Suncoast will return to more typical summer weather by tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pattern shift will take place over Florida in the next day or two. All this week we have seen a southwest wind over our state. At first, a shifting area of high pressure was responsible. Now a broad area of low pressure just to our west in the northern Gulf waters is pulling up air from the southwest.

With that wind pattern, warm moist air is pulled into the Suncoast atmosphere and showers grow in the morning and afternoon. That was the case yesterday and will be the case today. However, some slightly drier air may limit the number of storms we see, even if the timing of the showers is similar.

Tomorrow the high pressure ridge will lift north and shift our winds to the southeast. This will return us to a more typical summerlike pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The thunderstorms will build inland and slowly drift toward the Gulf waters as they die out. That’s a pattern that will repeat into the weekend.

