Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County hosting Public Utilities Job Fair today

Job Fair
Job Fair(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is holding a job fair to search for public utility workers Tuesday.

The county is looking for all skilled trades workers to join the Public Utilities Department team. The event will be held July 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library.

You can learn more and apply for open positions and speak to managers and other employees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

Latest News

New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to...
Voter registration deadline approaching for Aug. 23 primary
Woman hit with stingray barb on Longboat Key
Woman hit with stingray barb on Longboat Key
Kathy Groob needed medical attention after being hit with a barb from a stingray in the water...
Worse than childbirth;” Lakewood Ranch woman suffers painful stingray sting
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
The Suncoast will return to more typical summer weather by tomorrow