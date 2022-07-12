Sarasota County hosting Public Utilities Job Fair today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is holding a job fair to search for public utility workers Tuesday.

The county is looking for all skilled trades workers to join the Public Utilities Department team. The event will be held July 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library.

You can learn more and apply for open positions and speak to managers and other employees.

