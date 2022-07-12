Push for safety around water continues following drownings and near drownings on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The water is a fun place for kids to enjoy, but it can also be a silent killer. CORE SRQ and many other places are teaching kids safety around the water and how to swim.

“There is nothing more dangerous to children than water, if they don’t know how to swim,” said Ken Diffenderfer, Aquatics Director for CORE SRQ.

Kids as young as 6-months-old are learning their way around the water. Swimming lessons for everyone, especially those under the age of five could be the difference between life and death.

“It’s very concerning, as far as my kids swimming, it gives us more the benefit of doubt that they know what they’re doing,” said Daniel Alonso, a Sarasota father of a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old. “And they know how to handle themselves in the water, especially at that young age. We’re in Florida, there’s water everywhere.”

One parent who now lifeguards with her son at CORE SRQ says she made swimming a priority very early on.

“we had bought a house with a pool, my youngest was one and I did not want to move into the house until they knew how to swim,” said Helen Lujan, a CORE SRQ lifeguard. “So before we even closed on the house, I brought them here.”

Statistics show that the state of Florida has more drownings than other state for kids under the age of five. Experts say there are many things you can do to avoid your child from becoming a victim.

“Create a plan called who is watching the children at all times,” said Petra Stanton, a Safety Supervisor for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “Secondly, we recommend putting locks high up or door alarms, it doesn’t have to be a safety alarm necessarily, but something that chimes. “We have to look at the pool’s four sided fence, at least four to five feet tall, we also recommend moving the pool furniture further away from the gate or from the fence.”

For more information on drowning prevention you can log onto johnshopkinsallchildrens.org/water safety or safekids.org and type in water safety.

