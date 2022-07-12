Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Push for safety around water continues following drownings and near drownings on the Suncoast

Safety around the water for kids.
Safety around the water for kids.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The water is a fun place for kids to enjoy, but it can also be a silent killer. CORE SRQ and many other places are teaching kids safety around the water and how to swim.

“There is nothing more dangerous to children than water, if they don’t know how to swim,” said Ken Diffenderfer, Aquatics Director for CORE SRQ.

Kids as young as 6-months-old are learning their way around the water. Swimming lessons for everyone, especially those under the age of five could be the difference between life and death.

“It’s very concerning, as far as my kids swimming, it gives us more the benefit of doubt that they know what they’re doing,” said Daniel Alonso, a Sarasota father of a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old. “And they know how to handle themselves in the water, especially at that young age. We’re in Florida, there’s water everywhere.”

One parent who now lifeguards with her son at CORE SRQ says she made swimming a priority very early on.

“we had bought a house with a pool, my youngest was one and I did not want to move into the house until they knew how to swim,” said Helen Lujan, a CORE SRQ lifeguard. “So before we even closed on the house, I brought them here.”

Statistics show that the state of Florida has more drownings than other state for kids under the age of five. Experts say there are many things you can do to avoid your child from becoming a victim.

“Create a plan called who is watching the children at all times,” said Petra Stanton, a Safety Supervisor for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “Secondly, we recommend putting locks high up or door alarms, it doesn’t have to be a safety alarm necessarily, but something that chimes. “We have to look at the pool’s four sided fence, at least four to five feet tall, we also recommend moving the pool furniture further away from the gate or from the fence.”

For more information on drowning prevention you can log onto johnshopkinsallchildrens.org/water safety or safekids.org and type in water safety.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning

Latest News

Possible tropical low forming in N. Gulf of Mexico
Getting back to late day storms by mid-week
Kristen Harris
Lawsuit filed on behalf of Massachusetts woman against Sarasota-based creamery
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
CDC says there are very confident Big Olaf is source of listeria outbreak