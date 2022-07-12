Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashely Moody announced the arrest of a fugitive for $150,000 worth of fraudulent credit card charges. The charges were state wide, but some of the victims were located in Sarasota County.

Kevin Anderson of Florida was arrested in Texas.

Anderson allegedly charged more than $150,000 to credit cards created using the personal information of 20 victims residing in Florida and internationally. Anderson’s arrest in Texas is the result of new felony charges of attempted robbery and fleeing and eluding.

Multiple agencies revealed that Anderson stole several victims’ personal information to make fraudulent transactions by using recoded and embossed credit cards to appear like legitimate cards. Anderson used the fraudulent credit cards across the state to make transactions ranging from large-scale tire purchases, towing and auto-care services to pet food.

An investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found that Anderson used aliases Marcus Rollack and Jonathan Hooker in at least 10 similar law enforcement agency fraud cases across the state. According to the investigations, Anderson used the credit card numbers of more than 20 victims, who requested chargeback notifications from several merchants. Most of the transactions occurred at tire shops where Anderson would make large purchases—one shop received a charge of approximately $49,000 worth of tires.

Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors will handle the case once Anderson is extradited to Florida.

Anderson is charged with organized scheme to defraud, a first-degree felony; criminal use of personal identification information, a first-degree felony; and traffic in or possession of counterfeit credit card, a second-degree felony.

Florida law enforcement’s pursuit of Anderson began prior to the suspect committing new crimes in Texas. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Texas found Anderson after the man stole fireworks from a fireworks stand in the city of Rusk, Texas. After stealing the fireworks, Anderson fled the scene in a U-Haul, inciting a 100 mph car chase through two Texas counties until law enforcement spiked the suspect’s vehicle to a halt.

Once Anderson is extradited to Florida, Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Whitney Mackay of the Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit will prosecute the Florida case.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.