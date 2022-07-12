Humane Society of Manatee County in need of volunteers after influx of surrenders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are looking for a chance to give back to your community this summer, The Humane Society of Manatee County is hoping you’ll considering giving your time to help animals in need.

The facility is facing an influx of dogs without enough homes to take animals in. If you can’t adopt, you can give the gift of your time.

Through the past few years, it has been tougher and tougher for families to afford to keep animals. Shelters are seeing more animals surrendered than ever.

The organization is emphasizing what the need for volunteers to help them deal with the surge.

The facility director, Rick Yocum explained what kind of activities volunteers can do, “And that is for dog walking. That is for office help. That is for cat cuddling. Volunteers are always welcome. It’s the secret to our success.... our volunteer team.”

The Humane Society wants to emphasize even if you just want to walk the dogs for an hour or two, that would be a huge help.

