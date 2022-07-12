Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Humane Society of Manatee County in need of volunteers after influx of surrenders

(KOLO-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are looking for a chance to give back to your community this summer, The Humane Society of Manatee County is hoping you’ll considering giving your time to help animals in need.

The facility is facing an influx of dogs without enough homes to take animals in. If you can’t adopt, you can give the gift of your time.

Through the past few years, it has been tougher and tougher for families to afford to keep animals. Shelters are seeing more animals surrendered than ever.

The organization is emphasizing what the need for volunteers to help them deal with the surge.

The facility director, Rick Yocum explained what kind of activities volunteers can do, “And that is for dog walking. That is for office help. That is for cat cuddling. Volunteers are always welcome. It’s the secret to our success.... our volunteer team.”

The Humane Society wants to emphasize even if you just want to walk the dogs for an hour or two, that would be a huge help.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
The law will stay in effect until the 1st District Court of Appeal — or possibly the Florida...
Florida abortion law to stay in effect amid court battle
Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles.
FWC reports two panther deaths this month
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties