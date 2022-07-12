Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Getting back to late day storms by mid-week

Tropical low may develop in the N. Gulf of Mexico
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will continue to see a few showers in the morning along the coast as winds move in from the southwest for one more day and then the pattern shifts again. High pressure will begin to move back north to its usual position near Bermuda. This will swing the winds around more to the southeast during the overnight hours through early afternoon.

This is our typical pattern which favors late afternoon and early evening storms moving in from central Florida. The rain chances will go up significantly by Thursday as those SE winds will draw up some tropical moisture from the south. We will see the afternoon sea breeze develop on Wednesday. It is along this sea breeze that we will begin to see more storms develop along it as it pushes inland during the mid afternoon.

An old frontal system will over the north Gulf of Mexico is showing some possible tropical development. We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather which stretches anywhere from the Panhandle of Florida all the way over to Louisiana for a possible low to pop up. Conditions are not all that favorable at this time but in a couple of days things may get a bit more interesting and a tropical low may close off and cause large scale heavy rainfall over parts of the SE U.S. We are already seeing flood warnings and advisories over parts of the north Florida and more flooding will be likely through much of this week.

Elsewhere in the tropics all is quiet for now.

Each day expect to see a high around 90 and lows in the mid 70s through the weekend. The rain chance on Tuesday is at 30% and bumps up to 50-60% by Wednesday. Those rain chances will stay high through the weekend.

For boaters look for winds to be out of the SW at 10-15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

