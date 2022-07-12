Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC reports two panther deaths this month

Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles.
Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife is reporting two panther deaths in July. Two female panthers, an 8-year old and a 4-year-old, were struck and killed in Collier County.

The death of the 8-year-old panther was reported Tuesday on Immokalee Rd, near Bethune Ave. The 4-year-old’s death was reported in the same area, on Immokalee Rd. near Wild Turkey Drive.

17 of the 19 panther deaths in 2022 have been a result of car collisions.

FWC closely monitors new liters and deaths of the endangered species. You can monitor panther births and deaths here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties
2 dead, 1 wounded in family feud over Boca Raton vacation home
Big Olaf Creamery
FDA releases statement on listeria outbreak potentially linked to Sarasota-based creamery
Job Fair
Sarasota County hosting Public Utilities Job Fair today