FWC reports two panther deaths this month

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife is reporting two panther deaths in July. Two female panthers, an 8-year old and a 4-year-old, were struck and killed in Collier County.

The death of the 8-year-old panther was reported Tuesday on Immokalee Rd, near Bethune Ave. The 4-year-old’s death was reported in the same area, on Immokalee Rd. near Wild Turkey Drive.

17 of the 19 panther deaths in 2022 have been a result of car collisions.

FWC closely monitors new liters and deaths of the endangered species. You can monitor panther births and deaths here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.