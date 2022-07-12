FDA releases statement on listeria outbreak potentially linked to Sarasota-based creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food and Drug Administration is also investigating an outbreak of listeria infections linked, officials say, to ice cream supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

The FDA, along with CDC, is assisting the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services are investigating. Epidemiologists say that based on evidence collected, that Big Olaf is the most likely source of the outbreak Two lawsuits have been filed against Big Olaf alleging ice cream tainted with listeria caused the death of an elderly woman and caused another woman to miscarry.

A total of 23 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 10 states. Of the 18 people interviewed, all reported eating ice cream. Among the 18 people who remembered details about the type of ice cream they ate, 10 reported eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

Twelve sick people are residents of Florida and nine reported traveling to Florida before getting sick.

The FDA is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. Retailers should not sell or serve Big Olaf ice cream products and should throw them away. Consumers who may still have these products in their freezers should not eat or serve any Big Olaf ice cream products and should also throw the product away.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the firm has initiated a voluntary recall of its ice cream products.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any Big Olaf ice cream products and should throw the product away, regardless of the “Best By” or expiration date.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating Big Olaf ice cream products:

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received any Big Olaf ice cream products should throw the products away, follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

ABC7 has one statement from Big Olaf from two weeks ago, but repeated attempts to contact them following their initiated recall have not be returned.

