Afternoon storms making a come back

Wind shift brings some changes again
A shift in winds will bring calmer seas beginning Wednesday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a return to mainly late afternoon storms building inland along the sea breeze and pushing back toward the beaches late in the day. This is our typical summer pattern. We will see a good chance for those late afternoon and early evening storms continuing through the rest of the week into the weekend.

The rain chances each afternoon will be at 50% or even a little higher for inland areas. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with more dangerous lightning developing with these storms. So remember if you hear the thunder roar go indoors. With summer in full swing expect to see high temperatures near 90 at the coast and mid 90s well inland. The heat indices will be ranging from 100-105 by mid afternoon.

Typical summer pattern returns to Suncoast
Next week we will continue to see late afternoon and early evening storms firing up each day with lots of sunshine during the much of the morning with only a slight chance for a passing shower as the sea breeze moves inland during the late morning and early afternoon.

In the tropics we continue to monitor an area off the coast of LA to the Florida Panhandle. Conditions are not favorable for development at this time and the chances for development have come down. This system will bring some heavy rainfall across parts of the lower MS Valley over to the SE U.S. through Saturday.

Chances for developing going down
Elsewhere things are very quiet right now across the rest of the Atlantic basin due to sinking air and SAL or Saharan Air Layer of African dust moving through the Atlantic.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

