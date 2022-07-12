Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 dead, 1 wounded in family feud over Boca Raton vacation home

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn’t have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.

A female family member arrived first and was killed at some point thereafter, police said. Two other relatives — a man and a woman — then arrived on Sunday, and texted the woman’s phone when they couldn’t get inside. They got a text back saying the side door was unlocked, and were attacked as they entered the home, police said.

The woman was shot in the head but managed to flee to a neighbor’s house for help, police said. The man with her fled when the gunman appeared to be distracted by the firearm.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams arrived, and found the bodies of the first man and woman inside. Investigators believe the man fatally shot the woman and fired at the other two relatives before taking his own life, police said.

The woman was being treated for her head wound. The other male relative was not injured, the news release said.

Police haven’t released any identifying details, citing Marsy’s Law, Florida’s constitutional amendment designed to protect crime victims.

Neighbors say the house has often been unoccupied since the homeowner moved into an assisted living facility.

“Her son has stayed there, fixing the house and cleaning it up,” neighbor Daniel Cunningham told the South Florida SunSentinel. “Her family comes and visits once in a while.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges
Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

Latest News

Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles.
FWC reports two panther deaths this month
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man arrested in connection with credit card fraud in Sarasota County, other counties
Big Olaf Creamery
FDA releases statement on listeria outbreak potentially linked to Sarasota-based creamery
Job Fair
Sarasota County hosting Public Utilities Job Fair today