WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home

Three California teenagers rescued a family from a burning home. (Credit: KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Three California teenagers are being hailed as heroes after risking their lives for others in distress.

Jesus Madrigal, better known as Chuy to his buddies, saw smoke at a neighbor’s house and ran to make sure everyone was all right. His friends Juan Martinez and Pedro Tejada joined in to help.

“We started banging. We started banging and throwing rocks at the door to try to get them to wake up,” Jesus said.

When that was not enough, he kicked down the door.

“I saw little kids, so I took them to the front. I gave them to someone and then I turned to go back,” Juan said.

Chuy’s sister, Angelica Madrigal, caught all the chaos on camera.

“In my voice in the video, my voice started cracking because I wanted to cry. I was just scared,” she said.

Pedro said he was scared, but he knew he had to help.

“Once I saw Chuy come out, I was just like, ‘I’m going to go in there.’ If something happened to him, I could get him out,” he said.

Lilia Prado, Jesus’ mother, said the boys did something “really, really amazing,” but she was scared for the boys.

“I was scared because I was hearing Chuy’s sister screaming and I was like ‘What is going on?’ You know that fear, of wanting to protect your children,” she said.

Even though it was a scary situation, the boys never hesitated to save their neighbors from a burning house.

“It’s just the right thing to do, you know? Basically, put on your shoes. If your house was burning, would you want someone to help you or not? I would appreciate it if someone came to help me if my house was burning down,” Jesus said.

In another show of bravery and kindness, since some of the children rescued from the house did not have clothes, the teenagers gave them the shirts off their own backs.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

