U.S. Coast Guard saves boaters off the coast of Ponce de Leon

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard Southeast wants to remind boaters to take precautions and practice boater safety.

Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon ended up having to rescue five people from a 24-foot vessel over the weekend. The boat was nine miles offshore and the occupants were able to get help.

USCG wants to remind boaters to take certain safety steps before heading to sea.

- File a float plan.

- Ensure you have enough life jackets on board for everyone.

- Good communications. (VHF-FM Radio, emergency position indicating radio beacon, charged cell phone)

Download the USCG app: https://apple.co/3NPHkyY

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.