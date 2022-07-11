Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard saves boaters off the coast of Ponce de Leon

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard Southeast wants to remind boaters to take precautions and practice boater safety.

Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon ended up having to rescue five people from a 24-foot vessel over the weekend. The boat was nine miles offshore and the occupants were able to get help.

USCG wants to remind boaters to take certain safety steps before heading to sea.

- File a float plan.

- Ensure you have enough life jackets on board for everyone.

- Good communications. (VHF-FM Radio, emergency position indicating radio beacon, charged cell phone)

Download the USCG app: https://apple.co/3NPHkyY

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Roadway reopens after crashes close I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream amid listeria investigation, Florida Department of Health confirms

Latest News

Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
CDC says there are very confident Big Olaf is source of listeria outbreak
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Crash blocks lanes at intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista
USCG rescues boat off the shore of Florida
Florida park reopens after ‘aggressive gator’ sighting