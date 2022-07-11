Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022. Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
CDC to release second reminder not to eat Big Olaf ice cream

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that's threatening the famed giant sequoia tree...
Wildfire near Yosemite's famed Sequoias grows
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Amber Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel