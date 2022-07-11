Advertise With Us
Scattered showers on and off, all day before a midweek pattern shift

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern shift to a southwest wind will continue today. This wind direction tends to favor hit and miss, scattered showers that pop up almost any time. These will generally be light and fast-moving storms that will start and end in short order. The pattern will be similar tomorrow as well, however, some drier air moving in will reduce the number of showers.

The pattern shifts again on Wednesday as high pressure lifts north and our winds return to a more summertime traditional east wind. The east wind pattern helps push the Atlantic sea breeze into the area late in the day. It then smashes into our own west coast sea breeze and thunderstorms build in a typical afternoon and evening summer fashion. This will tend to bump up our rain chance and promote heavier downpours of rain.

The tropics are calm for the next day or two, but the National Hurricane Center is watching a possible scenario where a northern Gulf disturbance could develop tropical characteristics. It is unlikely the system will be a strong one due to its proximity to land. Nevertheless, periods of heavy rain for the northern Gulf coast are possible this week.

