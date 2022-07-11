Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota teen is charged with loitering and prowling, resisting law enforcement without violence and motor vehicle theft after breaking into five cars over the weekend. All five cars were left unlocked and the teen went around grabbing car door handles. The unlocked cars were ransacked for their valuables and the teen stole a vehicle that was later found by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the teen is not being charged with vehicle burglary because the victims were uncooperative. However, additional charges may be added.

“He told detectives it was a crime of opportunity and he was simply pulling on door handles to see what was open because he was bored,” said Genevieve Judge Sarasota Police Department Public Information Officer.

Sarasota Police Department reported that so far in 2022 Sarasota has had 159 auto burglaries and 108 stolen vehicles.

