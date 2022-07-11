Reba McEntire will make tour stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Country Music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour stop in Tampa.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT is coming to Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 12:59 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi is the official card of the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday at 10:00 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Reba’s special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which features Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time is available now.

Reba recently announced Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She is also set to join the ABC series “Big Sky” as a regular for its forthcoming third season.

