Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream amid listeria investigation, Florida Department of Health confirms
Rain chances
A few afternoon Sunday storms (A better chance Thursday!)

Latest News

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’
The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed...
Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans
Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, you may be able to get one in the near future...
Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home