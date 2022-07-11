Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.(Toga Volunteer Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A missing 6-year-old boy with autism was found dead early Monday morning, according to officials.

Landon “Waldy” Raber, who was nonverbal, was reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, and K-9 units also assisted. Landon was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials have not released further details about Landon’s death.

The community organized a prayer gathering in remembrance of Landon, scheduled for Monday evening.

“His short life has touched so many people, and we want to take this time to show our support and grieve together as a community/friends/family,” the Facebook event reads.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream amid listeria investigation, Florida Department of Health confirms
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Crashes closes southbound I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting