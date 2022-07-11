Florida park reopens after ‘aggressive gator’ sighting

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s gator nesting season and Florida Fish and Wildlife wants everyone to remember that gator parents-to-be can become hyper protective of its mate or nests.

This is what is believed to have happened at Palm Island Park in Mount Dora according to a Facebook post. The park was closed Sunday after an alligator was spotted. A sign posted by police read “aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator to be relocated.” Officials walked through the park and couldn’t find the gator, but warned individuals that if they come to the park’s boardwalk, that you are taking a risk.

An alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet long and if it is a threat to people, pets or property. Always call FWC if you believe that someone is in danger.

