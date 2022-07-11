Florida gas prices continue to slide

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped 15 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time.

“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Jenkins says the falling prices are being caused by falling oil and gasoline futures prices, but there are concerns about global fuel supplies.

Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.42 per gallon, though Florida residents in some regions are paying less than $4.20.

On average, it now costs $66 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That’s $7 less than when prices were at record-levels in mid-June.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.63), Naples ($4.59), Fort Lauderdale ($4.52)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.25), Panama City ($4.30), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.30)

