Crash closes southbound I-75 at Clark Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving at least five vehicles has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Clark Road.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Kenn Watson tells ABC7 five vehicles are involved, including a semitrailer. Four trauma alerts have been issued. The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m.

Traffic is backed up in both directions. Expect major delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.