Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2018 homicide.

Arnell Elrod was convicted last week after a jury trial of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. Elrod shot and killed 22-year-old Breyon Pittman in Nov. 2018.

On Nov, 18, 2018, deputies received a call shortly after 9 p.m. about a shooting. An unknown black man who was later identified as Pittman was found deceased in a vehicle in front of 2608 17th Street East. Witnesses told detectives that they heard gunshots and then saw the vehicle crash into a ditch. Witnesses then saw a man, later identified as Elrod, exit the passenger side of the vehicle and flee on foot.

DNA helped seal the conviction, the State Attorney’s Office wrote. Elrod’s DNA was found on the murder weapon and various other items leading towards a relative’s house

Sentencing occurred after the verdict was returned on July 8, 2022. Elrod was sentenced as a prison release reoffender and received a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.