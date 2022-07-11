Advertise With Us
BPD investigating after grandparents overdose in front of 4-year-old

Narcan
Narcan(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say they are investigating after two adults overdosed in a motel room in front of a four-year-old child.

On Saturday, July 9, BPD responded to a motel in the 1400 block of 14th Street W. for a possible narcotics overdose of two people.

The report was made by motel staff, who, in the process of providing room service, located a man and woman unconscious in their room. A four-year-old child was also in the room, unharmed.

A staff member administered NARCAN to the 46-year-old woman, and EMS responders administered NARCAN to the 51-year-old man. NARCAN is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Both were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital under the Marchman Act, which permits law enforcement officers to take a person, or persons, under Protective Custody to his or her home, to a hospital, or to a licensed detoxification or addictions receiving facility, whichever the officer determines is most appropriate.

The child, identified as the couple’s grandchild, located in the motel room was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

