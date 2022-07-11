How to get a free Slurpee on National Slurpee Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 7-Eleven is once again celebrating National Slurpee Day. Here’s how you can get a signature slurpee for free.

The frosty beverage is a fan favorite and the company took on the holiday, after fans named June 11 as “National Slurpee Day.”

Here’s how you can cash in on a FREE slurpee

Customers need to be a member of 7REWARDS, which can be found in the 7-Eleven app.

You can download the app via the Apple App Store or via Google Play. There is no cost associated with signing up for 7REWARDS but registration is required to redeem all of the offers and exclusive discounts. There is a limit of one slurpee per account.

we trademarked this slurpee-related term: — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) July 11, 2022

