Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

How to get a free Slurpee on National Slurpee Day

(KGNS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 7-Eleven is once again celebrating National Slurpee Day. Here’s how you can get a signature slurpee for free.

The frosty beverage is a fan favorite and the company took on the holiday, after fans named June 11 as “National Slurpee Day.”

Here’s how you can cash in on a FREE slurpee

Customers need to be a member of 7REWARDS, which can be found in the 7-Eleven app.

You can download the app via the Apple App Store or via Google Play. There is no cost associated with signing up for 7REWARDS but registration is required to redeem all of the offers and exclusive discounts. There is a limit of one slurpee per account.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
New technology at the hospital is helping patients take a bigger bite out of life.
Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream amid listeria investigation, Florida Department of Health confirms
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Crashes closes southbound I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower
Southbound I-75 is closed Monday morning.
Crashes closes southbound I-75 at Clark Road, Bee Ridge
Arnell Elrod
Bradenton man sentenced to life in prison
A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found submerged in her pool Sunday evening.
2-year-old girl airlifted after being found in Venice pool