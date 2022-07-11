Advertise With Us
2-year-old girl airlifted after being found in Venice pool

A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found submerged in her pool Sunday evening.
A 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being found submerged in her pool Sunday evening.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 2-year-old Venice girl has been hospitalized after nearly drowning in her pool Sunday evening, officials said.

Venice Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call at a home on the 1700 block of Kilruss Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

According to Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens, the girl was found submerged in the pool. Her father administered CPR until rescue crews arrived.

Rescue crews took over CPR and also used an automated external defibrillator. The girl was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment, he said.

The Venice Police Department is investigating.

