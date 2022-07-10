Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding
CDC to release second reminder not to eat Big Olaf ice cream
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County
Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
FL jury justifies fatal shooting of Candy the dog

Latest News

Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Man found dead in an accidental drowning
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college
Hundreds of abortion rights activists are in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to rally and march to...
Abortion rights activists march to the White House