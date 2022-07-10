Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues.

ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, a medical process where the doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.

James Nichols from Bradenton was the first to have it done at the hospital.

For 12 years he’s had troubling swallowing because a of an esophageal diverticula found inside his throat, which causes part of his esophagus to bulge outward and collect digestive juices. This made it very difficult for him to swallow food properly, and it also caused him to lose more than 20 pounds.

Nichols described how sitting down at dinner with friends and family had been a struggle because food would inevitable get caught

“It was very irritating for a person to be around me to hear me always go *cough cough* trying to clear my throat because what I was really trying to do was clear that whatever food buildup may or may not be in that pocket,” he said.

Thankfully, those days are behind him.

Nichols has finished his POEM procedure, so now he’s back to eating normally and gaining a healthy amount of weight. It’s a relief for him to get back to enjoying life without having to feel squeamish around mealtime.

“I’ve had zero issues eating anything,” he said. “I mean, I was always waiting for that.”

Dr. Abdelhai Abdelqader, a gastroenterologist who is handling the POEM procedures at Sarasota Doctors Hospital, explained he’s excited to see Nichols progress so quickly, and he wants to see even more patients get the same help.

For now, his hospital is the only one doing this procedure locally. That means patients like Nichols would have had to drive hours away to another city like Orlando or Gainesville for the same help, which would make the process much more difficult emotionally and financially.

Instead, he described how the procedure can be done with a quick trip to the endoscopy lab, so patients won’t have to deal with a surgery and the discomfort that comes along with it.

“A Zenker’s POEM takes about anywhere from an hour to about half an hour and esophageal POEM takes anywhere from about 40 minutes to an hour and fifteen minutes,” Adbelqader said.

More patients are already signing on to try the procedures at Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Officials say there’s about two dozen other patients in the process of getting scheduled for the medical process.

Nichols said he’s happy to know others are on their way to getting the same help he has. He said after 12 years of dealing with the condition, it’s been a relief to finally move on to a healthier era in his life.

“It’s just a good feeling on the inside that I can go away and eat somewhere and not have to worry about the food getting stuck anymore,” Nichols said.

Dr. Abdelqader is handling all of these procedures for now, but hospital officials say they plan to train more physicians to expand their capacity to offer the treatment.

