Man found dead in an accidental drowning

Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a possible drowning victim has concluded after Marine Unit deputies found the body floating in the Braden River. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the victim as Shaun Wear, a 40-year-old Bradenton local.

The incident occurred after a trespassing complaint was received regarding a man standing waist-deep in the middle of the Braden River.  Wear waded further into the river after deputies urged him to come to shore. Wear stated that he did not want to go back to jail. He called for help before disappearing into the water.

Shaun Wear’s family was notified after the positive identification. No trauma was detected, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death as an accidental drowning.

