A few afternoon Sunday storms (A better chance Thursday!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few afternoon Sunday storms

Second verse, same as the first! Translation: Sunday will be a replay of Saturday. Rainy season storms will develop, but storms will be minimal Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Saturday produced no measurable rain at SRQ or Bradenton, but parts of Lakewood Ranch saw anywhere from 0.06″ to one downpour of 1.49″ on Lakewood Ranch Road. Sunday storms will be hit and miss, but more widespread storms are likely by Thursday and Friday. The central US continues with heat advisories for “Feels Like” temps well into the 100s Saturday. The chance for severe storms is over the northern plains states and the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropics are still quiet for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 5 days or longer. The Pacific is where the next tropical storm is likely to form, but then continue moving west across the ocean.

Hurricane Season (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.