Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream amid listeria investigation, Florida Department of Health confirms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Olaf Creamery has agreed to recall its ice cream products and halt production after a listeria outbreak was linked to the creamery, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control issued a second warning to customers urging them to avoid Big Olaf products. That alert, posted July 8, writes a listeria outbreak that’s killed one person and hospitalized 22 others is “linked” to Big Olaf Creamery during their ongoing investigation, so customers should throw away products and disinfect anything they touched.

The CDC also expresses concern in the alert that Big Olaf Creamery ice cream “could still be in people’s homes or available for sale in stores” since the Big Olaf sells its product not only in its own stores, but through other companies throughout Florida.

Two lawsuits have been filed against the company since the CDC announced its first food safety alert on June 30 claiming one woman was killed after she caught listeria from the ice cream, and another miscarried her child.

The first suit was filed by the family of Mary Billman who died days after her family says she had ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery’s Bahia Vista location. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. Hopkins ate Big Olaf ice cream at a wedding in Clearwater and became violently ill after. The suit claims the listeria caused her to miscarry her child.

Details of the ongoing CDC investigation listed in the alert note six patients remember eating Big Olaf ice cream, or they ate ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the Sarasota creamery. Eighteen of those patients have been interviewed by the CDC, ten of whom claim they had recently eaten Big Olaf branded ice cream, or they ate ice cream from a location that might be supplied by the Sarasota creamery. The alert notes the investigation is ongoing, but it does not list any other food products aside from those coming from Big Olaf.

The details can be found on the CDC’s website.

Big Olaf has released one statement about the situation last week prior to the recall:

“For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.

