Only a few afternoon weekend storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season storms continue this week, but storms could be minimal for the weekend. Friday brought just 0.04″ to SRQ, but a half inch to Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. Weekend storms will be hit and miss, but more widespread storms are likely toward the end of the coming week. The central US is back into heat advisories for “Feels Like” temps well into the 100s Saturday. The only chance for severe storms is far away over then northern plains states.

Tropics are still quiet for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico for at least the next 5 days or longer. The Pacific is where the next tropical storm is likely to form, but then continue moving west across the ocean.

Rain chance (Station)

