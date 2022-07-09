FL jury justifies fatal shooting of Candy the dog

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida jury has ruled Zack Deaterly was justified in the 2016 fatal shooting of Candy the dog.

Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

He eventually alleged that he was in fear of his life later throughout the investigation.

According to Jacobson, Candy barked to alert her owner that there was a stranger approaching.

After being struck, Candy was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The jury ruled Deaterly acted in self defense after deliberating for less than two hours.

