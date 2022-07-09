Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FL jury justifies fatal shooting of Candy the dog

Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and the need to find justice for Candy.(JUSTICE4 CANDY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida jury has ruled Zack Deaterly was justified in the 2016 fatal shooting of Candy the dog.

Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

He eventually alleged that he was in fear of his life later throughout the investigation.

According to Jacobson, Candy barked to alert her owner that there was a stranger approaching.

After being struck, Candy was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The jury ruled Deaterly acted in self defense after deliberating for less than two hours.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
SPD warns drivers after clocking two drivers going nearly 30 MPH over limit
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County
Demetrius Gabriel
Manatee County Sheriff announces arrest in 2017 homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Bartow man dies after boating accident in Polk County

Latest News

Things heating up for the weekend and beyond
A change in the weather begins over the weekend
Mini reefs in the Grand Canal on Siesta Key.
Grand Canal on Siesta Key seeing progress from mini reefs
CDC to release second reminder not to eat Big Olaf ice cream
Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County