“Beyond the Dark” program shows guests how service dogs transform lives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For many people, walking through the world without a service dog on hand is a scary thing. So, Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto is giving visitors a chance to experience it for themselves.

Throughout the weekend, the service dog training center is hosting “Beyond the Dark,” an interactive program demonstrating what life feels like for people who are visually impaired and veterans struggling with PTSD and, more importantly, how a trained dog can transform their lives.

The shows have guests put on blindfolds and listen to simulations putting them in someone else’s shoes.

One of them is based on the life of Katie McCoy, the associate director of philanthropy at Southeastern Guide Dogs. Blinded audience members listened to her making a difficult trip on city streets, bumping into hazards and nearly getting hit by a car because she only had her ears as a guide.

“So, coming here you actually get to see that,” she said. “You and get to experience it and experience the emotions that go with it.”

McCoy was born with impaired vision, so she struggles with depth perception and cannot use peripheral vision or see anything at night. Before she started working with her guide dog Bristol, every day posed unthinkable challenges.

She told audience members how her life is very different now as her K9 friend allows her to travel with ease and introduce her to new opportunities.

“She’s saved my life multiple times from getting hit by cars,” McCoy said. “She allows me to go out and meet new people and do things that I may have not done before.”

Sean Brown, a veteran who’s also working with a service dog, shared a similar testimony to the crowd. The audience, blindfolded again, listened to the chaotic sounds of one of his night terrors taking him back to disturbing memories of combat.

His dog Lucky has been an instrumental part of bringing him peace and comfort when his PTSD threatens to throw his life out of balance. Brown told listeners how Southeastern Guide Dogs has assisted plenty of veterans struggling with many of the same mental battles he fights, and the program has played a key role in saving many of them from losing their lives to suicide.

A trainer with the program also spent part of the showing answering questions about how service dogs operate in the world and demonstrated several of the key commands the K9s are taught in order to keep their owners safe.

Organizers have been doing this in recent years, because the immersive experience between the demonstrations and the sensory elements make these issues real for people who have no idea what it’s like to rely on a service dog.

“It gives you a whole sense of empathy that they are experiencing a challenge and to interact with them and help if you can.” Marian Lucia, one of the guests at Saturday’s “Beyond the Dark” show, said.

If you’d like to donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs or apply to become a volunteer, you can learn how to do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.