Woman rescued after SUV veers off road and into canal

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman is lucky to be alive after her SUV flipped over and landed into a canal in Florida.

Body camera video from a Volusia County deputy captured the moments in which firefighters, deputies and witnesses helped get the overturned vehicle upright. Authorities say the woman, whose identity has not been released, apparently veered off a road and the SUV flipped. When she was rescued by the rescuers she had a pulse, but was unconscious.

The sheriff’s office posted a note on Facebook thanking everyone on the scene who helped get her to the hospital, adding that they are all quote “pulling for a full recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.