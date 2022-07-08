Advertise With Us
Venice Police Chief condemns anti-Semitic fliers

Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways on Venice Island.
Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways on Venice Island.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Chief of Venice Police has issued a statement after a rash of anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed in communities two weeks ago.

That chief also noted that town’s mayor also received an encrypted email with similar language.

More than a hundred residents on or around Park Lane Drive experienced the same thing, receiving the flyer with the Star of David placed on the forehead of pictures of Disney executives. Another flyer distributed claims every aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish, going through a list of political figures and doctors.

Two Saturdays ago the island of Venice was hit overnight by the trend of anti-Semitic flyers in drive-ways. Last Saturday our Mayor received an anti-Semitic encrypted e-mail.

These instances are hateful but not criminal. Our community should know that the Venice Police Department has and is investigating each issue thoroughly and thoughtfully to assess the messaging for crime or threat to our citizens. We don’t want this hate anywhere in our city and we stand with our community members and our faith leaders in condemning these efforts to spread hate propaganda. These messages are meant to elicit responses of anger and fear. I, as your chief, have struggled with giving the material any continuing public platform or acknowledgment. I have talked to several citizens and cohorts about this and I am grateful for their input and understanding. My response to the material, and the concern about a necessary community message, is that the Venice Police Department is touching every base strategically and we will live by our mission “to provide public safety and preserve order for our citizens, visitors, schools, and businesses”. That mission is our commitment.

Thank you, Venice for standing strong with us.

