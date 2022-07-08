Heat index up to 100-105 Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air will slip in on Friday which will cut down just a little on the number of storms developing in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance drops down to 30% for those late day storms. Even though we will see fewer storms one or two of them could be a little stronger due to the drier air in the upper reaches of the atmosphere.

Highs will warm into the low 90′s with feels like temperatures ranging from 100-105 degrees. It will feel a little warmer over the weekend as the winds shift more to the south and southwest which will increase the surface moisture making it feel sticky sooner. With that wind shift occurring we will also see the possibility of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast in the morning and early afternoon. Those storms will push inland during the mid afternoon and focus the energy into our inland Counties later in the day.

The heat is on even at the beaches as water temperatures are heating up (WWSB)

Rain chances will go up a little over the weekend to 40-50% with the majority of those storms inland.

By Tuesday of next week we will begin to see a return to late day storms developing inland and moving west back toward the beaches late in the day. Rain chance will stay close to climatic levels next week which is around 50% chance each day.

For boaters look for nice weather with seas less than 2 feet through the weekend with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

