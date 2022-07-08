Grand Canal on Siesta Key seeing progress from mini reefs

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - There is life again in one of the canals on Siesta Key. All the fish that are there now is a small sign of success of the Grand Canal Regeneration Project. Around 200 mini reefs have been installed over the last two years. Now the water is cleaner and there is much more active sea life.

“A lot of people have stopped me to tell me what they’re seeing in the canal for the first time, and how excited they are,” said Margaret Jean Cannon, Project Manager for the Grand Canal Regeneration Project. “And I’ve actually had a number of people come back to get a second reef.”

The canal had issues with polluted water, which was from wastewater that had spilled into it. Those involved with the project say there is now a lot of magic happening between the mini reefs and vertical oyster reefs.

“The idea of these mini reefs is that they become filters, oysters get in there and tuna get in there,” said Philip Chiocchio, one of the leaders of the Grand Canal Regeneration Project. “And they filter nutrients out of the water, by taking nutrients out of the water, then it takes the green out of the water.”

Residents purchase these mini reefs at a cost of $350, which includes installation. They say they have noticed a big difference, especially recently.

“We have a lot more to do but it is great to see the results,” said David Vozzolo, a Siesta Key resident who has had a mini reef installed. “It’s great to see many other neighbors putting in the mini reefs.”

Data is still be collected and testing is being done. It could be a few more years before we know the overall impact of these mini reefs.

“Can’t say we have numeric results yet, but when we go out and do the measurements, we’re collecting the data,” said Kent Larsen, a Siesta Key resident.

Those involved with the Grand Canal Regeneration project say they are getting help from other groups. They say some Suncoast communities are now doing something similar. They would like to see many more communities using mini reefs.

10 more mini reefs will be installed at Grand Canal on Monday. More information can be found by clicking on this link https://siestakeyassociation.com/grand-canal-regeneration/.

