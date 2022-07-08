Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd.

Manatee County Public Works
Manatee County Public Works(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works is warning the public about an emergency road closure

Due to a utility construction related issue, the intersection in Holmes Beach at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd. must be closed until further notice.

Traffic coming south on Gulf Dr .will have to use 55th or 56th Streets to get over to Marina Dr.

Please use local detours that will be in place by the contractor.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
SPD warns drivers after clocking two drivers going nearly 30 MPH over limit
Demetrius Gabriel
Manatee County Sheriff announces arrest in 2017 homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Bartow man dies after boating accident in Polk County
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

Police are searching for a potential drowning victim in Bradenton River
Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding
Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways on Venice Island.
Venice Police Chief condemns anti-Semitic fliers
The Sarasota County School Board.
Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials