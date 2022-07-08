First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works is warning the public about an emergency road closure

Due to a utility construction related issue, the intersection in Holmes Beach at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd. must be closed until further notice.

Traffic coming south on Gulf Dr .will have to use 55th or 56th Streets to get over to Marina Dr.

Please use local detours that will be in place by the contractor.

