Family whose house destroyed by fire needs help rebuilding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A family is asking for the public’s help after a fire broke out in their home after reigniting a second time.

The fire broke out at the home in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail at 7 p.m. last Thursday. There were flames in the loft of the home but the scene was cleared but crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

Andrea Verier-Taylor and D. Scott Verier-Taylor say before the fire first started, they heard and felt a huge jolt of what they believe to be lightning. After the fired was extinguished the first time, the family left to stay with family. They received a call later saying that the fire had reignited somehow and the home was a loss.

If you would like to donate to help them, click here.

