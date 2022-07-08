Advertise With Us
Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Divers are on the scene searching for a possible drowning victim in Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are out at the Bradenton River at Marshall’s Landing/

This situation is developing and the scene is still active. More details will be released when available.

