Emergency responders searching for possible drowning victim in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Divers are on the scene searching for a possible drowning victim in Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are out at the Bradenton River at Marshall’s Landing/

This situation is developing and the scene is still active. More details will be released when available.

Deputies are on the scene of a possible drowning at Marshall's Landing (5400 Block of 56th Ct. E., Bradenton). More details will be released when available. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) July 8, 2022

