Emergency dredging taking place at Greer Island on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Visitors to Greer Island have been seeing and hearing some loud machines recently.

An emergency dredging project on the eastern side of the Longboat Pass Bridge is clearing the way for boats to be able to get through this part of the bridge.

“What we’re trying to accomplish with this project is to make a channel that is 300-foot long, 3-foot deep and 30-foot wide, in order to have access to this area by water,” said Guy Matricciani, Project Manager for the Town of Longboat Key.

Currents have pushed sand in the Long Boat Key area causing a buildup. Paul Toomey and his family enjoy Greer Island. Despite the temporary eyesore, Toomey says he’s happy to see this project being done.

“I think it’s a good thing for the community, that boaters can get out to this piece of property,” said Toomey. “It’s beautiful to take in the sunlight and enjoy the sand.”

Part of the problem was that the sand was coming up on the private property of a homeowner, and people were even using their dock. Town officials say this dredging project will help solve that issue and other problems as well.

“Town officials really take a lot of pride and care in making sure these canals and beaches are up to the best of their ability,” said Matricciani.

Town officials are saying the project should take at least another two-and-a-half weeks for this project to be finished.

