Drier air moving in will limit the storms today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small pool of drier air has moved into the air aloft and will help limit the number of storms that develop today. It may also limit the amount of rainfall produced by the storms.

The drier air will not linger and moisture will return as early as tomorrow. Most of Friday will be sunny to partly sunny with a near-zero chance for storms. Late in the day, the east coast sea breeze will move across the state and bring with it a chance for a few storms. They will be strongest in Hardee and DeSoto counties and tend to die out in the evening as they drift toward the coast.

On Saturday, we start our transition to a different weather pattern. It will be a kind of a reverse summertime pattern, with winds shifting to the west. We get this kind of wind shift about 30% of the time in summer. It will have the effect of bringing in a few Gulf showers early in the day and pushing the storms eastward into interior Florida by late in the afternoon.

So coastal communities may experience a morning or early afternoon storm followed by afternoon and evening clearing. This pattern should be established by Sunday.

