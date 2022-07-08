A change in the weather begins over the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The normal weather pattern during the summer calls for late afternoon and evening storms working back toward the coast from inland areas but that is about to change on Sunday. A line of low pressure moving into N. Florida will bump a high pressure system to our south which will make for a wind shift.

This wind shift will change the timing of the storms for the coastal locations. We will see a chance for morning and early afternoon storms along and close to the beaches and then they will tend to move inland during the late afternoon and evening. These storms will be scattered about and will bring some heavy downpours at times.

We can expect this pattern to stick around through the work week next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be near the coast through the early afternoon and then move inland late in the day. The rain chances will be around 50% each day through Friday. Highs will be around normal with highs in the low 90s but the heat index will be in the triple digits through the early afternoon.

For boaters seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waterways.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.